Tradewind Finance provides USD 3 mln facility for Bangladesh-based company

The company sources clothing items domestically from more than 20 factories and exports to Europe, the USA, Australia, and Asia. The facility is being used to help increase sales and support open account payment terms in growing demand from overseas buyers. In the financing arrangement, Tradewind Finance purchased the invoices of the company and advanced funds to them. Rather than having to wait an extended period to receive a payment from the buyer, the company was provided quick access to capital, which strengthened their balance sheet and played a vital role in increasing their revenue. By using Tradewind's reverse factoring services, the garment company can now also pay the factories they source from sooner than they had done so previously.
As part of the arrangement, Tradewind is able to finance sales on 15-120 days open account payment terms, which positions the garment trader to work with a more diverse customer base. The facility enables the company to accept any payment terms from buyers, without impairing cash flow, and meet its working capital requirement. By providing a non-recourse financing facility, Tradewind Finance eliminates all credit risk and guarantees payment in the case of buyer insolvency.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions