Saudi Arabia to employ e-invoicing from December 2021

The details are yet to be published, however, the initial E-invoicing Regulation has recently been enacted and was published on 4 December 2020. The new framework is set to go live on 4 December 2021, and will apply to all resident taxable persons, as well as any third party who issues a tax invoice on behalf of a taxable person residing in the Kingdom.
According to the Regulation, an e-invoice is an invoice that is issued, saved, and amended in electronic form. Credit and debit notes resulting from adjustments to e-invoices must also be issued electronically. A paper invoice that is converted into an electronic format through copying, scanning, or any other method is not considered as an electronic invoice, nor is unstructured invoice data.
Cross-border transactions are also within the scope of e-invoicing reform. Taxable persons in scope must issue e-invoices for all taxable supplies, regardless of if they are in the basic or zero rate and if issued to a resident or non-resident customer in the Kingdom.
The regulation stipulates minimum requirements for any electronic device, system or application used to issue e-invoices, debit, and credit notes. According to these requirements, the systems used must meet several conditions such as:
The ability to connect to the internet
Complying with the requirements and controls of data, information, or cybersecurity in the Kingdom
Be tamper-proof and include an anti-tampering mechanism
Be interchangeable with external systems using API
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions