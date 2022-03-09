Satago, Lloyds Bank to provide invoice financing for UK-based SMEs

The partnership is meant to transform access to short-term finance for Satago business customers across the UK. The agreement builds on the existing partnership, extending the use of Satago’s technology to help Lloyds Bank customers get access to cash against invoices due. It will power a single unified solution for customers of all sizes and facility requirements that reportedly improves the client’s user experience while minimising risk exposure and cost to serve.
To reflect the strengthening of the partnership, Lloyds Banking Group has also invested USD 5 million in the UK fintech in exchange for a 20% equity stake. Recent research has revealed that five out of ten (54%) firms that have seen a change in customer payment time since the start of the pandemic have experienced slower payments, with debtors most commonly citing overdue payments from their own customers and cashflow pressures as their reasons for paying late.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions