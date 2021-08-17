QuickFee integrates with Xero

The update should provide a solution for accountants and bookkeepers to accept payments online, including credit card, bank transfer, and payment plans in one place. The integration should also eliminate tedious data entry work and allow firms to reduce ageing receivables as customers could click a link within their invoice to pay it directly from their browser, phone or tablet.
According to QuickFee, the other benefits of the integration include real-time receipting of client payments, credit card processing without the firm wearing the cost of a merchant account, full PCI compliance managed by QuickFee, and field completion direct from the Xero invoice.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions