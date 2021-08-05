|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Payhawk announces Google Pay Integration

Thursday 5 August 2021 08:52 CET | News

UK-based expense management solution Payhawk has announced that it now integrates directly with digital wallet platform Google Pay
The integration of Google Pay allows employees to make transactions using the devices they carry with them every day. Employees can add the card to their Google Wallet and make payments at POS terminals and online, without the need to input card details. 

To make a purchase, a customer taps their mobile device on a point-of-sale terminal or chooses to pay in the mobile app. Google Pay responds with the customer's tokenized card and a cryptogram, which acts as a single-use password. The card network validates the cryptogram and matches the token with the customer’s actual card number. 

Payhawk provides end-to-end management of company spending. It delivers an integrated platform that manages all company spend; providing commercial Visa debit cards for employees with built-in spend rules and collection of receipts, and automatically reconciles and extracts data from invoices in more than 60 languages. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, mobile payments, e-wallet, tokenization, spend management, B2B payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like