Pagero teams up with CloudTrade

Thursday 9 September 2021 14:36 CET | News

Pagero, a cloud-based invoicing platform, has chosen CloudTrade’s Gramatica technology to power its Pagero Data Extraction (PDE) service.

CloudTrade’s solution integrates with Pagero Online building on the platform’s existing capabilities by adding a data capture component, which guarantees 100% accurate data extraction and drives supplier adoption rates of 80-90%.

PDE helps organisations automate inbound order and invoice processing. PDE gives teams access to essential, line-level invoice and order data, which is not available with traditional scanning and OCR methods. With PDE, businesses can make more informed business decisions and run smarter forecasting.  


Keywords: partnership, e-invoicing, financial services, data
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Sweden
