Northern Hills FCU selects Scienaptic's AI-based credit decisioning platform

This deployment will enable Northern Hills FCU to use AI to make credit decisions and assist members, especially the financially stressed ones during economic recovery and beyond. Northern Hills FCU is a member-owned financial institution. Through Scienaptic’s AI-enabled credit underwriting platform, credit for Northern Hills FCU members will be more accessible.
Scienaptic’s desire is to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Their clients comprise of banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
