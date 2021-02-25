Municipality of Amsterdam extends electronic invoicing contract with TIE Kinetix

The extension indicates that thousands more of the municipality’s suppliers will be onboarded to the FLOW Partner Automation platform during the contract period.
As of May 27th, 2020, the Municipality of Amsterdam decided to make electronic invoicing mandatory in their buying terms. This obligation aims to further reduce processing time and cost by virtue of invoice automation, resulting in increased efficiency and quicker turnaround for the municipality and its suppliers.
To simplify the transition to e-invoicing, TIE Kinetix provides a variety of options for suppliers to connect to the FLOW platform: EDI-2-FLOW, PDF-2-FLOW, and PORTAL-2-FLOW. In accordance with individual business needs, suppliers may choose to send invoices electronically, via email (in PDF format or other), or through an online portal respectively. The company also provides a wide range of services and support to ensure a smooth onboarding process, including the option to run fully automated onboarding campaigns with active follow up. An added benefit for suppliers is that the company is ISO 27001 certified and serves as an official PEPPOL Access Point.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions