Medius, Pagero to provide e-invoicing solutions

Sweden-based Medius and Pagero have partnered to allow their joint customer base to receive and process e-invoices in a variety of formats across the globe.
Medius is a provider of cloud-based spend management solutions with a track record of serving businesses with tools that digitise and automate the accounts payable process. The partnership with global e-document service provider Pagero allows customers to manage all invoice types and formats in one solution - Medius AP Automation.
The two cloud providers have developed a standard integration between Medius AP Automation and the Pagero e-invoicing network. Businesses using the Medius AP solution can start accepting e-invoices with full support for local regulatory compliance. The integration sends e-invoices to the accounts payable workflow in the same way as PDF or paper invoices, enabling one streamlined process for all invoice types.
