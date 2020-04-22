Sections
News

Mambu teams up with TransferWise for international money transfers

Wednesday 22 April 2020 13:51 CET | News

TransferWise, a global financial technology company, has partnered with Germany-based cloud banking platform Mambu

Customers of Mambu, challenger and traditional banks alike, can now access TransferWise’s technology infrastructure directly through the Mambu platform to offer international money transfers at the real exchange-rate.

TransferWise for Banks is applicable for any company looking to provide its clients and customers with a way to send money internationally. Mambu plugs into TransferWise’s free API, available to any financial institution to offer their customers hassle-free international money transfers.

The partnership follows a succession of partnerships across the world already for TransferWise, including Monzo in the UK, N26, Bunq and LHV in Europe as well as Stanford FCU and Novo in US and UP in Australia. The company has also announced its partnership with France-based BPCE.


