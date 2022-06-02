Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

JAGGAER enters strategic partnership with Billtrust

Thursday 2 June 2022 11:20 CET | News

JAGGAER, an Autonomous Commerce provider, has announced a strategic relationship with Billtrust, a B2B accounts receivable automation provider.

Suppliers can now reduce manual work and lower administration cost by automating the process of sending out invoices within or outside JAGGAER’s network of suppliers.

Billtrust enables suppliers to issue an invoice to a buyer without any manual work. When a supplier receives a purchase order (PO), they create an invoice which is sent to a specific email address assigned to that supplier by Billtrust. The Billtrust system autonomously processes and sends the invoice to the buyer on the JAGGAER ONE platform.

The Billtrust system automatically identifies the portal associated with each buyer and invoice, eliminating the need for suppliers to log into various portals and key in PO and invoice information. Suppliers can also access one centralised portal with an overview of all their invoice activity with payment status information.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, e-invoicing, B2B payments, accounts receivable, online payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Billtrust, JAGGAER
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Billtrust

|

JAGGAER

|
Discover all the Company news on Billtrust and other articles related to Billtrust in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like