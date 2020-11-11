India e-invoices mandatory for businesses over INR 100 crones in sales

The government has tightened compliance norms for Goods and Services Tax (GST). The new threshold for e-invoicing, which entails real time validation of transaction details in a portal run be National Informatics Centre, was signed off on 10 November 2020, as per an official notification.
The data included in the e-invoice—details of buyers, sellers, description of item sold as per the harmonised system of nomenclature (HSN), the amount and the tax payable—will be used to pre-populate some of the tax return forms and to compute the eligible tax credit and tax liability of the parties to the transaction.
The idea of the tax administration is to ensure greater oversight on the economic activities and to ensure that these do not escape the tax net. Fake invoicing, abuse of tax credits and frauds around export incentives have been a major headache for the indirect tax administration.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions