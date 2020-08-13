Sections
News

Huntington Bancshares taps BillGO for bill payment solution

Thursday 13 August 2020 14:41 CET | News

US-based regional bank holding company Huntington Bancshares has partnered with US-based bill payments system BillGO to create new bill payment capabilities for customers.

The partnership is aimed at bolstering customers’ bill-payment experiences by improving the way consumers and business customers make and receive electronic bill payments.

BillGO will provide the bank’s customers a guaranteed payment process. BillGO claims that its solutions will reduce the payment processing time and enable real-time payments.

By partnering with BillGO, Huntington will equip customers with features like an at-a-glance view to organise their payments. It will enable them to get instant confirmation when making or receiving a payment.


Keywords: Huntington Bancshares, BillGO, bills, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
Banking & Fintech

