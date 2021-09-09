|
FourQ partners Pagero

Thursday 9 September 2021 09:49 CET | News

FourQ has partnered with Pagero to help corporate finance teams manage e-invoicing on an international scale.

This partnership entails a go-to-market relationship in which the respective sales teams will work together, and an agreement between the two companies to integrate their solutions. Available in the coming months, FourQ and Pagero will offer an integrated, joint solution that delivers e-invoicing to comply with tax authorities around the globe while managing the complex nature of intercompany processes.

FourQ and Pagero’s partnership focuses on helping overcome challenges by integrating e-invoicing directly with an organisation’s intercompany financial management in conjunction with its third-party invoicing process. 


