Finturi makes its blockchain-based invoice finance platform generally available in the Netherlands

Launched in September 2018, Finturi uses new technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence to make invoice financing secure, low-cost and quick. It secured funding of EUR 2 million in Q1 2019 and launched its beta platform in Q3 2019. Finturi operated its beta platform in a controlled environment with select few businesses and financiers in the Netherlands for the past few months and now with this exemption, Finturi opens doors to all the businesses registered with the Dutch chamber of commerce.
While Businesses can directly register on the Finturi platform, given the current situation, to mitigate the risk from the financier side, businesses will have to come to the Finturi platform via their accountants or financial advisors. Finturi is already working with certain parties like 216, who have helped their clients with invoice finance in these uncertain times
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions