News

Finturi makes its blockchain-based invoice finance platform generally available in the Netherlands

Friday 3 April 2020 12:29 CET | News

Finturi has confirmed that it is the latest of the wave of alternate finance providers to receive an approval from the Dutch Authority of Financial Markets to operate in the Netherlands. 

Launched in September 2018, Finturi uses new technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence to make invoice financing secure, low-cost and quick. It secured funding of EUR 2 million in Q1 2019 and launched its beta platform in Q3 2019. Finturi operated its beta platform in a controlled environment with select few businesses and financiers in the Netherlands for the past few months and now with this exemption, Finturi opens doors to all the businesses registered with the Dutch chamber of commerce. 

While Businesses can directly register on the Finturi platform, given the current situation, to mitigate the risk from the financier side, businesses will have to come to the Finturi platform via their accountants or financial advisors. Finturi is already working with certain parties like 216, who have helped their clients with invoice finance in these uncertain times

 


Keywords: Finturi, blockchain, invoice finance, Netherlands
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Netherlands
Banking & Fintech

