Finastra, Enigio partner to boost paperless trade finance

The integration will be carried through Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud open developer platform and is expected to offer benefits including straight-through processing and machine readability for faster turnaround times and shorter servicing lead times. Enigio trace:original uses distributed ledger technology (DLT) to create an authoritative digital original document whose legal rights are held by its owner. trace:original eliminates the risks associated with paper documents and provides powerful fraud security. Furthermore, by removing the need to manage ‘double data’ – a paper original and its digital copy, further reduces operational risks.
Recently, Finastra and the International Chamber of Commerce announced a collaboration for combating the growing trade finance gap, thus offering micro-, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access to a set of alternative financial resources.
