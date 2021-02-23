|
News

Bookipi, Fat Zebra to launch invoice payment platform

Tuesday 23 February 2021 13:52 CET | News

Australia-based fintech Bookipi is set to launch its new invoice payments platform, BookiPay, in Australia following its new partnership with fellow fintech, Fat Zebra.

Bookipi is a suite of business products targeting small businesses and freelancers that recently raised an AUD 1.6M seed investment round in October 2020. Through the partnership, Bookipi will use Fat Zebra’s payment infrastructure to support its new invoice payments platform to tackle the late invoice payment problems killing Australian small businesses.

Fat Zebra is a global, scalable payments platform that focuses on giving its partners local market access through a single global payments network. According to a Prushka report, almost half of small and medium businesses reported that they needed to ask clients more than twice to get their invoices paid.

Half of participating Australian businesses reported that over 40% of their invoices are paid late in the Australian Government’s Payment Times Inquiry.

