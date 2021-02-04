|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Barclays launches digital receipt service in its app

Thursday 4 February 2021 11:50 CET | News

UK-based Barclays will provide digital receipts sent straight to their Barclays app, helping users customers wave goodbye to paper receipts.

Customers who pay using their Barclays debit card for future in store purchases at H&M, shoe retailer schuh and food outlets which include Just Eat and Papa Johns, will see their receipts sent automatically to their app after making a purchase. They can then view their receipts when they need by tapping on the transaction.

The new feature, using technology from Flux, will be rolled out across more retailers in the coming months. To set up the feature, customers need to log onto their app, go to ‘Products’ at the bottom of their home screen, and then tap ‘Digital Receipts’ under ‘Our Services’ to complete their set up. They will also receive a prompt to set up digital receipts when they purchase items from retailers currently offering the service. 

To view digital receipts, customers need to tap on a transaction from their ‘transaction list’ page in the app, which will take them to their ‘detailed transactions’ page where they have the option to tap on ‘view itemised receipt.’

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Barclays, e-invoicing, digital receipts, cards, mobile banking, e-receipts, flux, online banking, banking app
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like