Accelerated Payments advances EUR 300 mln to SMEs during COVID-19 crisis

Thursday 15 April 2021 14:54 CET | News

Ireland-based Accelerated Payments has advanced EUR 300 million worth of invoice financing to SMEs across the UK, Europe, and North America since its inception.

Founded in 2017, Accelerated Payments has become one of Europe’s players in the alternative finance sector. The company solves the problem of cash flow for businesses through a flexible individual invoice financing service.

Companies decide which invoices to fund by using a client portal that allows businesses to upload and select invoices for funding. Once approved, payment is advanced usually within 24 hours. Accelerated Payments works on a global basis with offices in North America, Asia, and Europe, and has the expertise and network to fund exporters that invoice worldwide, as the company says.

Over the next year the company wants to continue raising awareness about invoice financing and how it can help more businesses manage their cash-flow challenges, especially as government loans come to an end post COVID-19.

