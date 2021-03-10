|
News

X5 Retail Group, Sberbank, and Visa partner to launch pay-with-a glance service at self-checkouts

Wednesday 10 March 2021 14:57 CET | News

Russia-based food retailer X5 Retail Group, Sberbank, and Visa have partnered to launch a pay-with-a glance service at self-checkouts in X5 stores.

The service uses biometric identification based on X5's lab technology and VisionLabs’ solutions. The new payment method is scheduled to become available at 150 Perekrestok supermarkets by the end of March 2021. In April 2021, several Pyaterochka proximity stores in Moscow will following suit.

According to the press release, the service is comparable to a regular bank card transaction in terms of speed. In order to use the new technology, which is available to Sberbank clients, customers can select the ‘Pay with a Glance’ option in the ‘Cards or Profile’ sections of the Sberbank Online mobile app and specify the card to be used for payment. After scanning their goods at X5 self-checkouts, customers can select the option to ‘Pay with a Glance’. Neither a bank card nor a smartphone is required.


Keywords: X5 Retail Group, Sberbank, Visa, partnership, biometric authentication
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Russian Federation
