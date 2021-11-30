|
Worldline joins forces with FIDO Alliance

Tuesday 30 November 2021

Worldline has become a member of the FIDO Alliance, a worldwide organisation that aims to standardise and bring interoperability in the authentication world.

Through this membership, Worldline is taking a further step in its online identification strategy, as it is convinced that strong authentication, interoperability, and the use of biometrics are crucial in this regard. 

The FIDO Alliance is a global open industry association that aims to create authentication standards to help reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords. To this end, it promotes the development of, use of, and compliance with standards for authentication and device attestation. Worldline fully endorses these initiatives, understanding the need for a new model in user authentication that both confirms and protects user identity, while simplifying the user experience. 

The FIDO Alliance membership offers several key benefits to Worldline and its customers: 

  • The alliance aims to develop interoperable identification solutions that minimise the reliance on passwords for all markets and use cases. This would make it both easier and more secure for consumers to identify themselves or authenticate online decisions. 

  • The objective of the FIDO2 standard is to offer the biometrics authentication without the need of having a mobile application. For Worldline, this for instance means they can offer it through their WL Trusted Authentication on browser. 

  • With FIDO, merchants can use their own authentication for ecommerce payments. They can use delegated authentication and keep the full user journey and do not have to use the authentication of the issuers.


Keywords: FIDO, Worldline, partnership, biometrics, merchants
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
