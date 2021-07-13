|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

VerifyMe launches address verification system with Verified

Thursday 15 July 2021 13:57 CET | News

Identity verification service VerifyMe Nigeria has launched VeriFind, a proprietary geo-tagging solution targeted at improving address verification for seamless customer onboarding.

The company statement said that VeriFind is anti-money Laundering (AML) compliant backed up by a nationwide verification logistics network of over 13,000 agents. The statement noted that in addition to VeriFind, the verification company also launched two other services; Facial Liveness tool and the NUBAN verification service.

The NUBAN account verification solution prevents online fraud by cross-referencing transaction details with multiple data sets, including account name, mobile number, first and last names, date of birth and gender.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords:
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Nigeria
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like