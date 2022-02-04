UNISSEY partners ZignSec for new eKYC process

Based upon document and biometric verification, this eKYC process offers a new experience for online identity verification: procedures that can be carried out in autonomy, wherever.
The customer takes a picture of its ID document via its phone or computer. The document is inspected and analysed within a few seconds against a database maintaining 9000+ document types. Data is extracted via OCR (Optical CharacterRecognition). A review of the metadata info is collected.
ny suspicious activity is flagged, thanks to an advanced image recognition that compares pixels to find manipulations or tampering that the human eye might not detect. Also, the MRZ (Machine Readable Zones) code or barcode is read and decrypted as part of the document analysis.
Users then go through a facial biometric verification process that fights against all frauds, adding up an extra security layer, by binding the ID documents to the users.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions