|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

UNISSEY partners ZignSec for new eKYC process

Friday 4 February 2022 13:46 CET | News

UNISSEY has partnered up with ZignSec to offer an end-to-end solution for remote and secure access, from the first step of the identity verification process.

Based upon document and biometric verification, this eKYC process offers a new experience for online identity verification: procedures that can be carried out in autonomy, wherever. 

The customer takes a picture of its ID document via its phone or computer. The document is inspected and analysed within a few seconds against a database maintaining 9000+ document types. Data is extracted via OCR (Optical CharacterRecognition). A review of the metadata info is collected. 

ny suspicious activity is flagged, thanks to an advanced image recognition that compares pixels to find manipulations or tampering that the human eye might not detect. Also, the MRZ (Machine Readable Zones) code or barcode is read and decrypted as part of the document analysis.

Users then go through a facial biometric verification process that fights against all frauds, adding up an extra security layer, by binding the ID documents to the users.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, eKYC, identity verification, biometrics
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like