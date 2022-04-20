|
Ultimaco acquires Celltick to expand PWS services

Wednesday 20 April 2022 14:23 CET | News

Global provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, Ultimaco, has acquired US-based fintech of Public Warning Systems (PWS) and Mass Notification Systems (MNS) company Celltick

Given the past decade’s global events, including natural disasters, military conflicts, and health crises, many countries around the world adopted and implemented PWS legislation. 

Celltick also activates in Ukraine, free of charge, and collaborates with the State Emergency Service and three mobile network operators, including Vodafone, to deploy a national cell broadcast based PWS to alert civilians about imminent dangers during the current war between Russia and Ukraine.

Celltick’s MAGEN (Mass Alert Geo Emergency Notification) system is deployed in 25 countries around the globe and has been adopted by more than 70 mobile network operators. 

Ultimaco will use Celltick’s PWS system to enhance the digital public warning technology and provide customised solutions for each country’s needs, to prevent and save the lives of civil population. 


Keywords: online security, Russia Ukraine War, acquisition, cybersecurity
Categories: Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Companies: Celltick
Countries: World
