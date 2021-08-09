UK to make amendments on Money Laundering Regulations 2017

Changes up for discussion stand to affect the art market, including potentially those selling digital art, cryptoasset businesses, and trust and company services providers. The amendment of the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 (MLR 2017) is afoot.
Consultation has commenced on proposed areas for reform and is open until 14 October 2021. Amending Regulations are proposed to be laid in Spring 2022. According to the consultation document, published on 22 July 2021, the amending Regulations will be focused on specific topics. Major change to the substance of MLR 2017 is off the table but the launch of a consultation process suggests more than minor tweaks. Some proposals, such as the expansion of the Companies House reporting duty, will affect all of the regulated sector. Others stand to substantially increase the compliance requirements faced by some parts of it.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions