Turkey now on FATF's list of doubtful AML and CFT practices

With the addition of Turkey (as well as, through separate actions, Jordan and Mali), the international anti-money laundering body’s Gray List now includes 23 countries that FATF has determined to have ‘strategic deficiencies’ in their anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) laws and regulations compared to international best practices and the standards maintained by FATF.
While inclusion on the Gray List does not have any direct legal prohibitions or legal effects on the ability of individuals and entities to engage in transactions in or with Gray List jurisdictions, many national AML/CFT regulators and international financial institutions view transactions in or involving Gray List jurisdictions as being higher risk and, as a result, in the case of financial institutions, may seek to reduce their exposure to Gray List jurisdictions due to AML/CFT concerns or subject transactions involving such jurisdictions to heightened due diligence.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions