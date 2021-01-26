|
News

TerraPay selects Sentinels for AML solutions

Tuesday 26 January 2021 10:42 CET | News

TerraPay, a global payments infrastructure company, has partnered with AI-driven AML software provider Sentinels for full-stack transaction monitoring services.

TerraPay has established itself as a global partner to banks, money transfer operators, mobile wallet operators, and financial Institutions to support digital transactions without borders. The digital payments infrastructure and solutions provider is regulated in over 45 countries around the world.

Sentinels will assist TerraPay’s current compliance processes with transaction monitoring and filtering leveraging pragmatic AI. With Sentinels’ modular and agile product development approach, the customisable platform will be further developed for TerraPay's needs.

Sentinels has been designed according to strict regulations in Europe (DNB maturity level 4 out of 4) and is powered by AI technologies, such as anomaly detection. This hybrid approach will enable TerraPay to comply with the regulations all over the world and support their growth plans.

TerraPay marks the first remittance partner of Sentinels.


