Sumsub announces KYT solution for businesses to monitor fraud

The company aims to fight digital fraud and help businesses stay fully compliant through a new KYT (Know Your Transaction) solution for fast and effective transaction monitoring. The new tool provides clients with a full-cycle identity verification platform that benefits from seamless orchestration capabilities, enhancing trust throughout the user onboarding journey.
Know Your Transaction or transaction monitoring represents a set of procedures designed to detect suspicious customer activity. This helps businesses remain CFT/AML compliant and prevents fraud, both internally and externally.
Sumsub offers more than 300 ready-to-use risk scenarios while enabling companies to create custom rules and risk profiles. Combined with no-code rules setting, the company’s latest KYT tool is easy to navigate and implement.
Moreover, the KYT tool offers flexible settings for risk scoring, alerts, and actions with simple role and task management. At any time, users can monitor the status of their transactions in real-time and deploy the best solutions to deter fraudsters. All data collected is then stored in one place, with full reports being available for download for both internal use and for STR (Suspicious Transaction Reports) submission to regulators.
Finally, KYT checks increase in popularity as they are well recommended and tailored to the needs of the financial industry. From crypto marketplaces and services to payment service providers (PSPs), fintechs, marketplaces, and online gaming/ gambling platforms, all these industries and verticals can benefit from enhanced transaction monitoring to effectively prevent and fight fraud.
With this latest tool, Sumsub has increased its portfolio of services and is now offering an end-to-end orchestration solution to cover all steps in a customer’s lifecycle, from onboarding to authentication, confirmation of risky actions, and transaction monitoring.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions