Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

SoFi adopts Galileo's Cyberbank Core to upgrade commercial payment services

Thursday 17 October 2024 12:50 CET | News

SoFi Technologies has adopted Galileo's Cyberbank Core to upgrade payment services for commercial clients, including debit, prepaid, ACH, and wire transactions. 

Cyberbank Core became a component of Galileo's services following SoFi's acquisition of Technisys in 2022. Galileo operates as a subsidiary of SoFi and it offers advantages for clients that are modernising their core infrastructure to upgrade the customer experience, including:

  • Cloud-based architecture: scale computing power and storage affordably as demands increase, without compromising performance or investing in  data  centres and hardware;

  • Real-time processing: enables quicker and more efficient transactions, allowing clients instant access to their funds and financial information;

  • Scalability and resilience: support rapid growth while ensuring an optimised client experience;

  • Agility: increased flexibility to create and launch financial products and services tailored to specific customer requirements;

  • Advanced security: compliance support and security measures to safeguard customers' data and finances;

  • Federal regulation: a framework designed to maintain safety in the banking system.

 

SoFi adopts Galileo's Cyberbank Core to upgrade commercial payment services

 

The partnership’s capabilities

SoFi anticipates the completion of its Cyberbank Core implementation for commercial payment services by November 2024. This initiative  comes as an addition to SoFi's collaboration with Galileo, which currently supports a diverse range of products for SoFi Bank’s consumer sector, including:

  • Cyberbank Konecta: an AI-powered customer experience platform featuring digital assistants available 24/7;

  • Payments and Card Issuing: a secure platform for digital transactions, virtual cards, and accounts, offering seamless API integration;

  • Lending: comprehensive solutions for consumer and business lending, including Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options, facilitated by flexible APIs;

  • Risk Management: upgraded fraud detection using machine learning, resulting in fraud reduction for Galileo clients.

SoFi representatives stated that Galileo's cloud-based banking core enables banks, fintech companies, and financial service providers to launch new products, expand their offerings, and adapt to changing customer needs.  Also, Galileo focuses on meeting the regulatory requirements of its clients, as it operates under federal banking regulations as a subsidiary of SoFi, a federal bank holding company.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fraud management, fraud detection, fraud prevention, digital banking, financial institutions
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Galileo, SoFi
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Galileo

|

SoFi

|
Discover all the Company news on Galileo and other articles related to Galileo in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like