News

Socure, Baker Tilly to offer intelligent KYC assurance

Friday 5 March 2021 13:33 CET | News

Socure, a player in identity verification, and Baker Tilly, have announced they have successfully completed an audit of Socure’s Intelligent KYC solution.

The report verifies that Socure’s Intelligent KYC product meets the CIP requirements and model risk management expectations demanded by financial institutions. It establishes that Socure’s Intelligent KYC product satisfies regulatory compliance, and creates additional assurance, for clients held to the USA PATRIOT Act’s requirements.

Baker Tilly’s audit of Intelligent KYC evaluated how the solution works, verified its accuracy, and assessed it against the model risk management supervisory framework.

Intelligent KYC offers auto-acceptance rates of over 90% for both mainstream and hard-to-identity populations, incorporating 7 billion records and 290 million verified identities. Socure’s methodology includes using diverse and inclusive data sources, advanced clustering, and intelligent-rank decision outputs, with actionable reason codes.

Keywords: Socure, Baker Tilly, KYC, digital onboarding, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
