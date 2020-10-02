Signifyd, Shopify Plus Certified App programme to protect Shopify retailers from fraud and abuse

According to the press release, by completing Shopify’s rigorous certification process, which assesses vendors’ performance, support, security, and privacy protections, Signifyd opens up a way for merchants to automate their order flows, while optimising revenue, thus avoiding chargebacks and future-proofing their enterprises’ payments systems.
Besides, Signifyd and ecommerce platform Shopify have been working together for more than six years. They joined forces as part of a new wave of online commerce technology providers intent on offering solutions that allow retailers to focus on their customers and core missions.
Furthermore, Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform improves conversion, automates customer experience, and eliminates fraud and consumer abuse, while offering a 100% financial guarantee on approved orders. The platform provides the following three primary solutions that shift the worry and financial liability away from retailers and on to Signifyd:
Revenue Protection – automates order review while instantaneously sifting fraudulent orders from legitimate ones;
Abuse Prevention – prevents financial losses from consumers intending to take advantage of corporate policies, such as INR abuse, SNAD abuse, promotion abuse and unauthorised resellers, while automating the representment process for chargebacks that do occur;
Payments Compliance – provides a SCA solution and future-proofs a merchant’s payment systems in the face of evolving regulations, such as PSD2 in Europe.
