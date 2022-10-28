Shufti Pro partners with Action Monkey, Xponent

Action Monkey’s offering consists of automation and regularisation of the alternative investment and financing industry, having access to investor syndication, liquidity, transparency, efficiency, transferability, and scalability. The partnership with Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) provider Shufti Pro follows the company’s need to be in line with regulations, while providing access to liquidity for private capital and debt markets.
Action Monkey is aiming to reduce the threat of onboarding money launderers in the DeFi industry by using Shufti Pro’s KYC verification and AML screening services, which will help assist the company in preventing identity and financial fraud, while simultaneously ensuring it remains compliant with regulatory requirements.
As Action Monkey’s solution offering covers the entire lifecycle of a digital asset and has functionalities such as tokenisation, compliance, custody, exchange, purchase, and sale of tokens, as well as access to a liquidity protocol, Shufti Pro’s AML screening helps identify high-risk profiles against criminal watch lists, global sanctions, and Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) lists. Their identity verification solution will also help promote KYC and AML compliance in the DeFi market, apart from encouraging an expedited customer onboarding rate.
Action Monkey officials have stated in the press release that being a permissioned DeFi platform for crypto assets with a focus on security tokens, it is fundamental to review identities and apply effective AML screening. Shufti Pro’s enhanced AI technology is believed to help them achieve a high level of accuracy in ID verification through means of devoted AI models for each document type and offer customers a quick onboarding experience.
Xponent is a fintech startup that introduces MENA’s first micro-investment mobile application, aiming to allow users to invest in a simple and automated manner by rounding up the customers’ daily transactions. In a region where other applications have prerequisites of capital and pre-existing financial knowledge, the company offers a niche service for investing users’ money. Xponent is looking to ensure that everyone can access the world of investments and is looking to help users attain financial freedom by merging spending and savings and allowing users to take better control of their finances.
As Shufti Pro’s solutions are for businesses in sectors such as finance and banking, ecommerce, cryptocurrency, healthcare, and education, the accuracy rate and global configurability of its solution help onboard businesses with a wide range of use cases. With this partnership, Xponent is looking for a secure and reliable customer onboarding experience, aiming to prevent identity theft and financial fraud threats such as money laundering and terrorist financing, while simultaneously hoping to avoid penalties that might rise due to non-compliance.
Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider that offers KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, and OCR solutions. The company provides real-time verification to over 700 customers in 150 languages, in 20 countries and territories, through a single API integration that allows access to its 17 IDV services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions