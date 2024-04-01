Rubrik to file for US IPO

Founded a decade ago, in 2014, Rubrik delivers cloud-based ransomware protection and data-backup software for more than 6,000 customers worldwide, including giant tech names in the industry such as NVIDIA or global retailer Home Depot. The US-based fintech was valued at USD 4 billion after an investment made by Microsoft back in 2021.
With just over nine years of activity, Rubrik’s journey started in 2014, when it used to sell hardware that was later used by companies to back up their data. Its offering soon evolved to the cloud, while the services also expanded to detect, analyse, and remedy data security risks and unauthorised user activities. Its main competitors in the field are IBM, Dell, Veeam, and Cohesity.
According to Reuters, the company plans to go public at NYSE in April 2024, amid a fraud investigation into one of its former employees. As for Rubrik’s plans, company officials did not disclose the size of the offering but will list Class A common stocks under the symbol NYSE:RBRK.
The security software vendor mentions a net loss of over USD 354 million for the fiscal year ended on 31 January 2024, while its revenues went up by 5%, totalling slightly under USD 628 million. However, Rubrik is not expected to pay any cash dividends in the foreseeable future.
The past two years have been difficult for the global trade stock market due to a series of economic influences, including soaring inflation and rising interest rates that pushed investors out of the tech market, forcing them to reallocate their resources towards lower-risk assets.
However, the market for initial public offerings is now slightly showing signs of recovery, with social media giant Reddit and data centre technology vendor Astera Labs announcing their public listing on consecutive days in March 2024. Prior to that, the last two venture-backed tech IPOs in the US were Instacart and Klaviyo, in September 2023. Unfortunately, Instacart’s shares fell more than 5% in the second day of its public trading, wiping out almost all its IPO gains.
On the other side, tech giant Nuvei just announced on 2 April 2024 its agreement to be de-listed from the stock market, being taken private again by Advent International, at a price of USD 34 per share, in an all-cash offer summing approximately USD 6.3 billion.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions