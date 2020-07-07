Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

RSA, NewDay to secure ecommerce transactions

Tuesday 7 July 2020 13:35 CET | News

UK-based financial company NewDay has implemented RSA's Adaptive Authentication for eCommerce solution to secure digital payments and prevent fraud.

According to HelpNetSecurity, the RSA Adaptive Authentication for eCommerce is a 3DS solution that enables card issuers and payments processors to prevent more than 95% of fraud in card-not-present (CNP) ecommerce transactions, as CNP frauds are expected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2021 in the US. 

Therefore, NewDay has selected RSA’s fraud detection capabilities to help provide a consistent, convenient, and secure online shopping experience for cardholders. Moreover, RSA implemented and delivered a flexible solution that served NewDay’s specific regulatory considerations and it's also in line with the PSD2 SCA regulation requirements.

Moreover, RSA Adaptive Authentication for eCommerce leverages advanced machine learning to analyse risk indicators and authenticate genuine cardholders. Consequently, NewDay has achieved a close to 100% fraud detection rate and transaction approval rate, along with single-digit customer intervention rates, HelpNetSecurity reported.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: RSA Adaptive Authentication for eCommerce, NewDay, 3DS, card issuers, payments processors, card-not-present, CNP, ecommerce, ecommerce transactions, online shopping, cardholders, PSD2 SCA, machine learning
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like