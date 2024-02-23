Rawcaster partners with iDenfy

Social media platforms can present a risk due to the popularity of scammers who can easily manufacture a fake persona, for example, by checking into people’s profiles and pretending to be them replicating the age, interests, and past purchases costing financial frauds and giving unreliable media experience to its users. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that one in four people who reported losing money to fraud claimed it started on social media. Reported losses to scams on social media during the same period hit USD 2.7 billion last year.
Per the official announcement, to protect social media platforms against internet scammers, Rawcaster recognised iDenfy as a secure platform capable of verifying influencers and media users globally.
