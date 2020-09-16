Rappi streamlines customer and courier onboarding with Jumio in LATAM

According to the press release, through the Rappi platform, customers can order same-day delivery of products from a broad range of categories, from restaurants to supermarkets. The application also has a RappiPay virtual wallet and debit card, enabling customers to transfer money, make purchases, and withdraw cash from millions of ATMs.
Therefore, Rappi wanted to create an automated digital onboarding experience for its RappiPay and Tenderos delivery business lines that would help the company scale its business geographically and align with compliance mandates including KYC requirements. Consequently, Jumio offers Rappi its identity verification solution for the LATAM market, accepting and verifying more than 3,500 ID subtypes from around the world.
Rappi uses Jumio Identity Verification for RappiPay in Mexico and Peru, along with Jumio Document Verification and Jumio Screening to keep up with Mexico’s ever-evolving regulations. In addition to Jumio Identity Verification, Rappi also uses the Jumio Authentication solution in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Peru to unlock the true identities of its existing Rappi Tenderos couriers before assigning them new deliveries.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions