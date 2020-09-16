|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Rappi streamlines customer and courier onboarding with Jumio in LATAM

Wednesday 16 September 2020 14:12 CET | News

Jumio has partnered with Rappi to help the LATAM delivery startup verify the identities of its new customers and delivery couriers.

According to the press release, through the Rappi platform, customers can order same-day delivery of products from a broad range of categories, from restaurants to supermarkets. The application also has a RappiPay virtual wallet and debit card, enabling customers to transfer money, make purchases, and withdraw cash from millions of ATMs.

Therefore, Rappi wanted to create an automated digital onboarding experience for its RappiPay and Tenderos delivery business lines that would help the company scale its business geographically and align with compliance mandates including KYC requirements. Consequently, Jumio offers Rappi its identity verification solution for the LATAM market, accepting and verifying more than 3,500 ID subtypes from around the world.

Rappi uses Jumio Identity Verification for RappiPay in Mexico and Peru, along with Jumio Document Verification and Jumio Screening to keep up with Mexico’s ever-evolving regulations. In addition to Jumio Identity Verification, Rappi also uses the Jumio Authentication solution in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Peru to unlock the true identities of its existing Rappi Tenderos couriers before assigning them new deliveries.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Jumio, Rappi, LATAM, RappiPay, virtual wallet, debit cards, digital onboarding, Tenderos, compliance mandates, KYC, identity verification. Jumio Identity Verification, Peru, Jumio Document Verification, Jumio Screening, Mexico, Jumio Authentication
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Latin America
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like