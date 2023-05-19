R1SE partners with Shufti Pro to safeguard gamers from threats

R1SE is an online driving simulation platform addressed to players 16 and older, that enables gamers to practice and enhance their gaming prowess and participate in Assetto Corsac tournaments that include significant cash rewards.
By integrating Shufti Pro’s AI-powered identity verification solutions, R1SE aims to provide its customers with a secure gaming platform and, consequently, optimise the onboarding journey for its gamers.
Shufti Pro offers AI-powered identity verification screening to customers worldwide. The company can verify more than 9000 types of IDs in 150+ languages.
The company has shifted its efforts toward also offering its services to the gaming industry. According to Shufti, not taking action against exposing unlawful behaviour can have a negative impact on the players, as well as the reputation and the revenue of the business.
The main means that make fraud possible in the gaming space are the use of digital onboarding and the fact that in-game items such as artefacts and currencies have value outside of the games. Even more so, some online platforms enable gamers to sell and purchase products. As a result, bad actors have exploited this feature by buying in-game products using credit card information obtained illegally.
This is not the first partnership that the company has announced in 2023. Earlier this year, the Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions that the company supplies have been adopted, among others, by blockchain tech company Momint, Amaramba Capital Dealer and health management app SpotterFitness.
The gaming industry has seen a rapid expansion during and following the pandemic, as it offers gamers new means of socialising. As Statista figures show, by 2027, this growing industry is expected to gain 3.10 billion users and be worth USD 521.60 billion. For 2023 alone, the same source indicates that the average revenue per user is estimated to reach USD 142.50.
The main advantage of using identity verification is that it can enable gaming companies to grant access to their platforms to legitimate users whilst warding off fraudsters.
