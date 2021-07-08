|
Quantexa financial crime and fraud detection solution

Thursday 8 July 2021

UK-based Quantexa has launched the latest version of its Contextual Monitoring and Investigations solution for financial crime and fraud detection and investigation.

Quantexa Syneo provides financial institutions (FIs) with a solution for the monitoring and investigation of financial crime and fraud. Quantexa Syneo automates manual data gathering and analysis, offering investigators visualisation tools for exploration and decision making.

The company uses a new approach called contextual monitoring, which connects internal intelligence across the enterprise with external data. This allows FIs to gain automated knowledge of counterparties or their customers’ customer, creating a holistic view of risk. This approach allows a single coordinated and pre-emptive response to financial crime and fraud threats.

With a data exploration tool called Quantexa Explorer, investigators can make sense of big data and uncover hidden patterns and trends to find the needle in the haystack.

