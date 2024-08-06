Subscribe
News

Prembly partners IDVerse to broaden its digital products and services

Tuesday 6 August 2024 14:21 CET | News

IDVerse, an identity verification provider, has partnered with Prembly to improve access to digital products and services in Africa and beyond.

More about this partnership's objectives

The inclusion of IDVerse's identity tools in Prembly's data infrastructure enables broader reach and automation for emerging markets to conduct transactions globally. 

Following the recent merger with Prembly, the necessity arose for a comprehensive global identity infrastructure to align with Prembly's already data infrastructure. Integrating IDVerse's identity components raises the scope and scalability of identity verification procedures within Prembly's services, facilitating global access to digital products and services on an individual level. 

This partnership helps Prembly to provide global services and make the internet a safer place.

 

IDVerse other partnerships

In February 2024, IDVerse has teamed up with GeoComply to offer document identity verification services to clients in the iGaming industry. GeoComply's IDComply solution consolidates various verification providers into one service, focusing on simplifying jurisdictional coverage complexities. Meanwhile, IDVerse's AI-powered technology verifies, in real-time, that the selfie matches the ID document photo of a new player. This collaboration enables IDVerse to validate over 16,000 ID documents globally across more than 220 countries within the IDComply service, ensuring the authenticity of scanned identity documents.

IDVerse representatives highlighted that GeoComply can expedite the identity verification process, minimise fraud, and broaden its reach to any location by using its technology and comprehensive ID document coverage.

In July 2024, IDVerse announced a partnership with Veratad Technologies, a provider of identity verification solutions. This collaboration ensures age and identity verification in anticipation of evolving customer bases, fraud trends, and scenarios. Recent data from IDVerse reveals that approximately 25% of fraud attempts involve synthetic media, accentuating the need to address this issue as it develops.

Veratad officials made precise testing of IDVerse and its technology before incorporating document capture and fraud analysis modules. They also highlighted the compatibility of IDVerse's identity infrastructure with their verification solution, signalling a new era in the market.


