Pleo selects Lucinity for financial crime prevention

Tuesday 14 June 2022 13:57 CET | News

Pleo, the Denmark-based fintech, has selected Lucinity as its central hub for financial crime prevention. 

Founded in 2015, Pleo offers smart spending solutions for companies through a streamlined approach to expense management. It was looking for a trusted solution that would provide a dynamic approach to transaction monitoring that could be scaled rapidly, with no impact on the security and integrity of its anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring processes.

Lucinity’s AML solution leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to support human insights, providing efficiency and productivity for compliance professionals. Its scalable products combined with its integration-friendly application program interface (API) was the ideal solution to support Pleo’s expansion.

Pleo will be using Lucinity’s full AML compliance software, including transaction monitoring, case management, actor intelligence, and SAR manager to handle suspicious activity reports (SARs).

Through its open design, Lucinity’s AML software will be able to integrate into the Danish Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and enable Pleo to manage SARs more efficiently, reducing the review and filing process from four hours down to minutes with intuitive previews, easier editing, and straight-through filing. 


Keywords: partnership, artificial intelligence, AML, financial crime, spend management
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Lucinity, Pleo
Countries: Denmark
