Payoneer launches matching and onboarding programme for marketplaces and sellers worldwide

Thursday 29 October 2020 14:39 CET | News

Payoneer has announced the worldwide availability of Green Channel, a matching and onboarding programme for marketplaces.

According to the press release, the programme is designed to connect marketplaces with top merchants that have been pre-screened by the company’s robust fraud prevention and compliance capabilities. Therefore, the service empowers marketplaces to grow their inventory rapidly by bringing on high-quality cross-border sellers, while also helping them to expand into new markets. 

The programme has gone global, connecting sellers and marketplaces all over the world from Asia, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East to facilitate the onboarding experience for both merchants and marketplaces. So far 28 marketplaces are already part of the Green Channel programme, where they’ve received connections to thousands of sellers worldwide. 

Overall, with over 60% of marketplace fraud on the seller side conducted by repeat offenders, Payoneer’s global network of partners provides an expansive view of the market, enabling the company to identify and shut down bad actors.  


Keywords: Payoneer, Green Channel, onboarding programme, marketplaces, merchants, fraud prevention, compliance, cross-border sellers, onboarding experience, ecommerce, marketplace fraud
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
