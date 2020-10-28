|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Payments industry asks EDPB to revise PSD2/GDPR guidelines

Wednesday 28 October 2020 14:00 CET | News

ETPPA has joined forces with other Europe-based payment industry associations in sending a letter to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) regarding the PSD2/GDPR interplay guidelines.

The letter emphasizes and jointly reiterates common concerns from the payments industry. This follows ETPPA’s individual response to the EDPB’s consultation, where the association already explained the main issues and requested the redrafting of these guidelines. The latest letter, co-signed by ESBG, EBF, EACP, ETPPA, EPIF, EAPB, PE, EFA, and EMA, demonstrates that it is not just TPPs, but the whole payments industry, which would be negatively impacted, according to ETTPA.org.

The aforementioned parties wish to ensure that coherence won't be limited to PSD2 and GDPR but also between these two and Regulatory Technical Standards on Strong Customer Authentication and Common and Secure Communication, so that there will be more legal certainty for all entities involved.

The letter states that the revised guidelines should draw a line between the data protection responsibilities of various types of PSPs – ASPSPs, EMIs, PIs, PISPs, or AISPs – in accordance with the roles defined by PSD2. By doing this, the guidelines should become easier to understand and apply.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ETTPA, payments, EDPB, PSD2, GDPR, guidelines, PSP, ESBG, EBF, EACP, ETPPA, EPIF, EAPB, PE, EFA, EMA, TPP
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like