Oscilar unveils generative AI solution for risk decisioning

This initiative aims to empower businesses with improved speed and precision in making fraud and risk-related choices. Expected to be launched in the coming fall, this development can position Oscilar as the industry's first generative AI risk management company.
This move allows Oscilar's clients, including fintech and financial institutions, to use generative AI for more effective risk management across customer interactions. By integrating Oscilar AI, LLMs, and their risk operating system, the company offers clients a consolidated data perspective for a comprehensive understanding of each user's risk profile. This approach facilitates swift and intelligent risk assessment.
Neha Narkhede, Co-Founder and CEO of Oscilar, emphasised the significance of this advancement for the company and its clients, highlighting its potential to combat fraud. Real-time insights and informed recommendations empower risk leaders to make data-driven decisions, thanks to Oscilar's platform. The company is committed to reshaping the approach to fraud, credit, and compliance risks through this strategic move.
In our recent article with Dan Aiello from IDVerse, an OCR Labs Company, we found that generative AI is a form of artificial intelligence that produces various content types based on written prompts. For this reason it has recently rapidly gained global attention. Beyond the tech realm, it's challenging to find someone unfamiliar with ChatGPT, DALL-E, MuseNet, and other freely available generative AI programs.
This technology has also proven advantageous to marketers and businesses, enabling the creation of high-quality content at scale, enhancing user experiences, and streamlining development workflows.
Furthermore, advanced Identity Verification (IDV) solutions utilize generative AI and neural networks, coupled with biometric data like facial features, to authenticate users for high-risk activities such as banking transactions. The key lies in outperforming malicious actors by leveraging this technology to its fullest potential.
Sophisticated scammers employ synthetic media, commonly referred to as 'deepfakes,' to perpetrate identity theft. This technology leverages generative AI to craft realistic image, audio, and video deceptions. Deepfakes often manipulate existing content by substituting one person with another, making them incredibly challenging to discern without assistance.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions