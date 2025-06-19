Subscribe
News

NAB pays USD 751,200 in penalties over alleged data rights breaches

Thursday 19 June 2025 14:50 CET | News

National Australia Bank (NAB) has paid USD 751,200 in penalties after the ACCC issued it with four infringement notices over reported contraventions of the Consumer Data Right (CDR) Rules. 

ACCC’s infringement notices are associated with NAB’s alleged failures to disclose, or accurately disclose, credit limit data in response to four requests made by different CDR-accredited providers on behalf of consumers.

What is the CDR?

The CDR serves as a nationwide data-sharing programme that allows Australians to benefit from the data that businesses hold about them. To be effective, the data that a consumer has consented to share must be accurate, up-to-date, complete, and in the required format. According to the ACCC, poor data quality prevents consumers from experiencing the complete benefits provided by the CDR. Additionally, when financial institutions or energy companies do not offer accurate data, consumers are not able to take advantage of CDR services to compare accurate data, identify better deals, manage their finances, or make informed decisions about product switching.

Furthermore, specifically relating to NAB’s case, not providing accurate information about credit card limits impacted the service that several fintech companies offered to consumers, including some who facilitate mortgage broking tools using CDR data. These tools are developed to equip consumers with efficient and more secure loan applications which better utilise their data.

At the time of writing, NAB’s payment for these penalties represented the highest amount given for alleged contraventions of the CDR Rules to date. According to the ACCC, NAB cooperated with the organisation’s investigation and has rectified the data quality issues identified.

Latest news from NAB

In February 2025, NAB introduced scam warnings for customers engaged in transactions that raised concerns. The real-time alerts focused on invoice, investment, romance, and goods and services scams within the NAB App and Internet Banking. Users were set to receive an alert if a payment appeared unusual for them or raised suspicions of a scam. Through this initiative, NAB encouraged its users to stop and check right before they sent money, in turn protecting them from fraudulent attempts.

Source: Link


Keywords: financial services, financial data, data sharing, data privacy, data protection
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: National Australia Bank
Countries: Australia
National Australia Bank

Industry Events

