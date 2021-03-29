|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mpay enters a private-academia partnership to produce new KYC solution

Monday 29 March 2021 10:03 CET | News

MPay, an electronic payment solution provider, has entered a partnership with Trustgate.com and University Malaya's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Lab, aimed at producing a KYC solution.

Trustgate, together with MPay’s technology software provider Stark Global, intend to offer this solution, packaged with its implementations in the areas of compliance, risk management, fraud detection, business process management, and customer services to financial institutions, large enterprises, and the government sector.

Trustgate and MPay, as technology recipients of MIMOS, will use the MIMOS MyDigital ID framework to build solutions for onboarding, and subsequent use for online authentication and digital signature computation. Trustgate will build identity proofing solutions, based on this MyDigital ID framework, encompassing online user interactivity and self-service kiosks. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, artificial intelligence, KYC, compliance, risk management, fraud detection, financial institutions, digital identity, online authentication
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Malaysia
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like