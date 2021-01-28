MANGOPAY, Onfido partner to facilitate user onboarding for financial institutions

According to the press release, MANGOPAY facilitates payments for businesses, enabling them to have transactions in multiple currencies and with various payment methods. More than 2,500 platforms in 26 countries use MANGOPAY’s end-to-end payment API to manage payments for their businesses, automating all payment flows and commissions thanks to the flexible e-wallet system.
With 200 million transactions per year, identity verification and authentication is an integral part of the solution to offer fluid and easy payments to customers of its platforms. Therefore, Onfido’s AI-powered technology will empower MANGOPAY clients to expedite user onboarding, while simplifying KYC processes and meeting regulatory obligations.
Users simply take a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and Onfido’s hybrid document verification solution checks that the ID is genuine and not fraudulent. Using human and machine-learning fraud detection on identity documents, Onfido catches both common fraud and more sophisticated ID fraud types. Through the partnership, MANGOPAY is able to more easily scale its onboarding in key markets, accelerating its global expansion.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions