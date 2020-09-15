Magecart attack steals personal data from Magento 1 stores

According to SC Media, many of the attacked stores had no prior history of security incidents, suggesting that a new attack method was used to gain server access to all these stores. Sansec researchers are the ones that discovered the hacks and stated that the incidents are still under investigations.
However, it appears that the campaign could have been related to a recent Magento 1 zero-day exploit that was put up for sale weeks before the incident. Magento 1.0 sites remain an attractive target for hackers looking to steal logins, personal data, and financial data, because this version no longer receives software updates as of June 2020, leaving sites exposed to zero-day vulnerabilities.
Furthermore, Sansec revealed that the attackers used the IPs 92.242.62.210 (US) and 91.121.94.121 (OVH, FR) to interact with the Magento admin panel and used the Magento Connect feature to download and install various files, including a malware called mysql.php. Afterwards, the file was automatically deleted as the malicious code had been added to prototype.js.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions