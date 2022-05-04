|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

LUKB selects NetGuardian for its fraud prevention systems

Wednesday 4 May 2022 12:56 CET | News

Switzerland-based Luzerner Kantonalbank (LUKB) has selected fintech NetGuardians to improve its fraud-prevention systems.

LUKB is implementing NetGuardians’ AI-based fraud-mitigation software as part of its defences against payment fraud. The software builds up accurate profiles of a bank’s customers, allowing it to spot suspicious transactions with a high degree of accuracy. This means fewer calls to customers to verify payments, helping to cut costs and improve the customer experience.

According to the official press release, the software is effective at spotting and stopping fraudulent payments that result from prevalent scams such as CEO fraud – where criminals send emails apparently from senior management ordering a payment – as well as investment scams, phishing attacks, and social engineering.

NetGuardians is a fintech helping financial institutions in over 30 countries to fight fraud. More than 80 banks and wealth managers rely on NetGuardians' 3D artificial intelligence (3D AI) solution to prevent fraudulent payments in real time. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, fraud prevention, fintech, artificial intelligence, payment fraud
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: LUKB, NetGuardians
Countries: Switzerland
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

LUKB

|

NetGuardians

|
Discover all the Company news on LUKB and other articles related to LUKB in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like