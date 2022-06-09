kevin. appoints Sentinels for transaction monitoring compliance

Lithuania-based fintech kevin. has appointed Sentinels, an intelligent transaction monitoring platform, to handle its transaction monitoring compliance.
The partnership means kevin. now detects suspicious transactions in real-time while ensuring compliance with local anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.
kevin.’s account-to-account (A2A) payment infrastructure solution, enabled by Open Banking, allows merchants to receive payments from more than 350 million people with bank accounts within 27 European countries. Currently, over 6000 merchants use kevin.’s payment infrastructure.
To prevent fraudulent use of its services and meet European AML compliance requirements, kevin. must maintain strong customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, and client risk profiling procedures. These steps ensure that the company can identify suspicious and deny illegitimate transactions.
Sentinels equips kevin.’s AML officers with a tool that enables it to meet its regulatory needs and improve transaction monitoring. For example, rich client data insights built from Know Your Customer (KYC) and transaction data provide kevin. with a deeper understanding of its customers, enabling it to identify suspicious transactions with greater speed, frequency and accuracy.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions