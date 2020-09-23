|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Jumio to enable biometric-based identity proofing services for Microsoft Azure Active Directory

Wednesday 23 September 2020 15:42 CET | News

Jumio has announced that its AI-powered identity verification solutions are now available to Microsoft Azure Active Directory External Identities for B2C customers.

According to the press release, Azure Active Directory B2C is a customer identity access management solution. The integration equips Azure Active Directory B2C customers with an intuitive and biometric means of identity proofing new customers before issuing them login credentials. This integration streamlines new account onboarding, simplifies KYC and AML compliance, and deters online fraud on a global scale.

Moreover, ensuring that an online user has been verified, up front, with biometrics reduces the friction usually associated with account creation. All of this makes it easier for consumers to create accounts online and for enterprises to centralise the collection of user profile and preference information, and capture detailed analytics about sign-in behaviour and sign-up conversion.

Furthermore, Jumio establishes digital identity by requiring the user to capture a picture of a government-issued ID and a corroborating selfie with their webcam or smartphone. Requiring a government-issued ID (like a driver’s license) establishes a powerful trust anchor that carries over into the future for all subsequent authentication events. This trust anchor is fortified with biometrics (matching the face in the selfie to the picture on the ID) and certified liveness detection ensures the person providing that credential is physically present.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Jumio, identity verification, Microsoft Azure Active Directory External Identities, KYC, AML, compliance, biometrics, liveness detection, account onboarding, digital identity, online fraud
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like